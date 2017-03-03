More flexible regulatory and forward-looking measures to help businesses: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: A new multi-tenanted building in the North of Singapore and initiatives to help foster an enabling regulatory environment for the local medical technology (medtech) sector were announced by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran on Friday (Mar 3).

The plans are part of the Government’s goal to shape a proactive and forward-looking regulatory stance that is up to date with the latest industry trends, as well as supports innovation and risk-taking.

Speaking at Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) Committee of Supply debate in Parliament, Mr Iswaran said it is important for the Government as key enabler to be agile in responding to changing needs. In an era of rapid technological change and intense competition, such “nimble regulatory posture” could serve as another “competitive differentiator” for Singapore, he said.

“Singapore is well-regarded for its transparency and ease of doing business, due to our robust legal system, well-developed infrastructure and skilled talent pool. We have to build on these strengths with a more nimble regulatory posture that safeguards legitimate interests whilst being more responsive to the changing needs and circumstances of industries,” he said.



NEW MULTI-TENANTED BUILDING AT WOODLANDS NORTH COAST

The multi-tenanted building within Woodlands North Coast will be developed by JTC, the national developer of industrial infrastructure. It will be the pilot ground for a “more flexible industrial land zoning approach” where companies can co-locate service-driven activities alongside their manufacturing operations, said Mr Iswaran. Companies that have offshored their lower value-added activities can also maintain their more knowledge-intensive activities here, while retaining close oversight of their operations overseas, he added.



Currently, under the guidelines of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), buildings approved for industrial use adhere to a 60-40 rule, where at least 60 per cent of total gross space of the development has to be used for core industrial activities and up to 40 per cent for ancillary uses.



“With the servicisation of manufacturing, business models are shifting from production-led to service-driven activities. Hence, the current guideline for Business 1 zones, which requires companies to use at least 60 per cent of their space for core industrial activities, may be too restrictive for some companies,” said Mr Iswaran.



Besides that, the Government will also pilot greater land use flexibility at the district level in upcoming growth centres, starting with Punggol. Mr Iswaran added that a vibrant live-work-play-learn environment plays an important role in attracting and retaining talents.



Apart from being flexible and up-to-date, Singapore’s regulatory regime also needs be more forward-looking to support innovation for new products and services, he said. This will allow them to be test-bedded and brought to market more quickly.



In the case of the medtech sector, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) will establish a priority review scheme to allow innovative medical devices to gain quicker access to market. In addition, a pre-market consultation scheme will also be put in place to give medical device developers greater regulatory certainty. HSA plans to roll out these initiatives in the second half of this year.



“More broadly, the Pro-Enterprise Panel (PEP) will continue engaging industry to identify areas where regulatory processes and compliance costs are of concern to businesses, and work with agencies to provide solutions,” Mr Iswaran said. “It is important that we ensure our regulations are not an inadvertent burden to businesses.”



BOLSTERING INNOVATION: CHANGES AT A*STAR, NEW NATIONAL IP FRAMEWORK



There are also several shifts to ensure Singapore is well-positioned to harness technology and innovation that are seen as key elements that will help to underpin Singapore’s next phase of economic growth, according to Mr Iswaran.



For one, Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) will be moving to more flexible, multi-disciplinary programmes.



“These programmes will be term-limited, so that A*STAR has the flexibility to start new programmes in line with evolving industry interests, as well as phase out programmes which are no longer effective in meeting the needs of industry,” said Mr Iswaran, adding that the programmes will provide companies with a “convenient modality” to collaborate with multiple partners on complex, multi-disciplinary problems.

Businesses can also look forward to a National Intellectual Property (IP) Protocol, which will provide companies and public agencies with a “clear and consistent framework to access publicly-funded IP”, he said.



“Companies will be able to bring innovative products and services more quickly to market and reap positive value,” added Mr Iswaran. More information about the new framework will be made available in the second quarter of 2017.



Also, the Government intends to leverage more lead demand to catalyse innovation and business opportunities for companies.



Ms Iswaran explained: “The Government is investing in several areas where there are significant domestic needs and growth opportunities, such as healthcare, urban solutions, security and the Internet-of-Things. These are also areas of opportunity for our smaller innovative enterprises to build their capabilities and strengthen their track record.”



One sector that has benefitted from Government-led demand is the clean energy sector. Citing the SolarNova programme as an example, Mr Iswaran noted that the initiative, which aims to accelerate solar deployment in Singapore through promoting and aggregating solar demand across Government agencies, has catalysed the local solar photovoltaic (PV) industry.

He noted that Singapore’s clean energy industry has grown from 10 companies in 2007 to around 100 companies last year, and the Government still has plans to develop it further.



“We will enhance Singapore’s position as a living lab and extend the use of lead demand, to help more Singapore-based companies build their track record and pursue regional opportunities. We will maximise deployable space in our dense urban setting, by increasing the use of building integrated PV,” said Mr Iswaran.



“We will also explore the application of a regulatory sandbox approach to microgrids and floating PV. Finally, we will continue building capabilities in R&D, new renewable energy and energy management technology, and financing for the sector,” he added.



With these efforts, Mr Iswaran expects “sustainable growth” in the sector, with the creation of potentially 2,000 new PMET jobs by 2025. The sector will also help address Singapore’s energy security, competitiveness, and sustainability needs, he added.



To help more small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap on opportunities generated by lead demand, the Government will adopt a “more targeted, systematic approach” to using lead demand through an enhanced Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) programme called PACT through Government Lead Demand, or Gov-PACT.



SPRING Singapore has budgeted S$80 million to support SMEs under this programme, Mr Iswaran said. “SPRING Singapore will work with agencies to put out calls for proposal where SMEs can co-innovate in identified strategic areas, with Government committing to procure the solution if the specifications are met. SMEs will be given opportunities to develop, test-bed and validate new solutions.”