More hawker centres to be built in Punggol, Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Residents in Punggol and Sengkang will get two more hawker centres built in their neighbourhoods by 2027, announced Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor on Saturday (Jun 10).

The new facilities are on top of the two that was previously announced for Punggol and Sengkang, and are among the 20 new hawker centres across Singapore to be developed in the next 10 years as announced previously.

The 20 hawker centres are meant for towns which are currently underserved, including Bukit Panjang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Choa Chu Kang and Bidadari.

Dr Khor made the announcement at the launch of the Vibrant Hawker Centres programme, which aims to enhance hawker centres as social spaces. It is one of the recommendations made by the Hawker Centre 3.0 committee, which was tasked to review the management and design of new hawker centres as well as provide suggestions on sustaining and promoting the hawker trade.

Nanyang Polytechnic is the first organisation to "adopt" a hawker centre under the Vibrant Hawker Centres programme. It will work with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to organise events at Ang Mo Kio food centre while raising awareness of the courses offered under the polytechnic's School of Interactive and Digital Media (SIDM).

To kick things off, more than 100 SIDM students conducted a live demonstration of digital painting at the food centre on Saturday. Members of the public could also vote for their favourite artworks, which were displayed around the hawker centre.

Under the programme, organisations can apply for a grant of up to S$2,000 for each event, with an annual cap of S$10,000.