More help for low income families living at Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: Low income families with young children living in Jalan Kayu will now get an extra helping hand, with the launch of a one time top-up scheme to their Child Development Account (CDA).



The scheme was launched on Sunday (10 Sep) by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during Jalan Kayu Day 2017 - a carnival that included family bonding activities.



The Jalan Kayu Child Development Account Top Up Scheme, is for young children below the age of six. The one time top up amount for each child is S$400, and the government will match the amount.



It is meant to help with the child's educational and healthcare expenses at baby bonus approved institutions, childcare centres, kindergartens, special education schools, providers of early intervention programmes, providers of assistive technology devices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and optical shops.



Families with per capita household income of below S$950 each month are eligible for the scheme and can apply for it at Hwi Yoh Community Centre.



Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, adviser to Ang Moh Kio GRC grassroots organisations said: "We hope that our Jalan Kayu CDA Top Up Scheme will help alleviate some of the financial challenges that some of our families with pre-schoolers may face.



"We've set aside S$100,000 for this, so approximately 250 families should be able to benefit from this top-up scheme. This will be one time, but we hope that we can raise more funds in future so that these families who are lower income families can benefit again in future."



Dr Intan added that there are about 13,500 households in Jalan Kayu.