More help for mentally incapacitated elderly with no family support

SINGAPORE: Under a new Government initiative to be launched in early 2018, seniors who have lost mental capacity and lack family support now have the option of turning to Voluntary Welfare Organisations (VWOs) to make important decisions for them.

The Community Kin Service will allow VWOs to apply for a court order to manage their clients’ finances.

The funds will be used to pay for their clients’ personal, healthcare and household needs.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee announced this on Wednesday (Nov 29) at the inaugural Asian Family Conference, held at Orchard Hotel.

“Today, VWOs provide practical support to seniors, such as coordinating home care services for seniors, arranging regular home visits and even helping them monitor their medical appointments and medication,” he said.

“But they face particular challenges when supporting a senior whose mental capacity is on the gradual decline.”



The initiative allows VWOs to better manage day-to-day care of elderly clients who have lost mental capacity.



“For example, VWOs may want to apply for home-based care services on behalf of their senior clients,” Mr Lee added.



“But while their client may have accumulated sufficient savings, they may not have the mental capacity to enter (into) contracts or arrange payment.”



The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will pilot the initiative with two VWOs, TOUCH Community Services and Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre Community Services.



The new initiative comes amid an increasing number of elderly singles or couples without children in Singapore who wish to nominate a proxy but lack a strong family network.



In addition, Singapore is home to a rapidly ageing population. By 2030, a quarter of all Singaporeans will be at least 65 years of age.



With a court order, VWOs can manage a fixed sum of their clients’ finances. They can also pay service providers for necessities like groceries and medical care on their clients’ behalf.



To be eligible for the initiative, clients must be aged 60 and above, have no family support and show signs of declining mental capacity. As a safeguard, VWOs must provide annual reports to the Public Guardian’s office to account for the use of finances.



“In a way, this Community Kin Service allows VWOs to to help fill the role that a next-of-kin would typically play in supporting a senior,” Mr Lee said.



“We will monitor the pilot for a year or two, see what needs to be improved, before considering whether to extend and scale it up as a permanent scheme.”



UPDATES TO PROFESSIONAL DEPUTIES AND DONEES SCHEME



Mr Lee also announced that the qualifying criteria for the Professional Deputies and Donees Scheme will be made more stringent.



The scheme was introduced last year with the amendment of the Mental Capacity Act, allowing individuals to appoint professional donees or be appointed professional deputies. However, a registration framework is still being finalised.

These professionals, who might be doctors, lawyers or accountants, are paid to make decisions on behalf of individuals they are entrusted to, if and when such individuals lose mental capacity.



To qualify for the scheme, the professionals must now have relevant experience with mental capacity cases, or at least five years of experience in their respective fields of work.



Second, they must not be financially embarrassed, including being an undischarged bankrupt or having a poor credit rating.



Third, they must not have been convicted of property offences or crimes against a person or public order, or be the subject of a civil judgement involving a breach of trust.



Previously, the only requirement was that they cannot be related to the person whom they are appointed to act for. Professional deputies must also register with the Public Guardian.



In addition to the new criteria, MSF is working with the Singapore University of Social Sciences to develop a certification course to train such professionals.



The course will cover topics like the duties and powers of a deputy, creating a care plan for someone who has lost mental capacity and prudent management of financial assets.



“We look forward to working with our stakeholders to roll out the scheme in Singapore in time to come, and strengthen our legal framework to protect individuals who have lost mental capacity,” Mr Lee said.