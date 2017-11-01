More help for small logistics players to go digital

SINGAPORE: More help is on the way for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore’s logistics scene to go digital.

This comes as the Government launched an Industry Digital Plan on Wednesday (Nov 1) to help build the digital capabilities of smaller players in the sector.

The plan falls under the national SME Go Digital Programme announced during Budget 2017. It will help guide SMEs’ deployment of digital technologies at different stages of their growth.

Speaking about the plan at the Future Economy Conference and Exhibition on Wednesday, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said more industry-level collaboration is needed in this area.

“Multi-stakeholder collaborations can benefit many companies and uplift the entire sector. So we need more industry bodies and leaders to participate and contribute to meaningful collaborations in each of, and across, our industry sectors,” he said.

The logistics digital plan will bring industry leaders together to collaborate on projects to help more firms adopt solutions that are interoperable.

For a start, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with e-logistics platform provider vCargo Cloud to help SME shippers and forwarders lower costs and boost productivity.

vCargo Cloud will help drive the adoption of automation and digital processes in logistics.

IMDA will also partner other players such as Bollore Logistics, Dimerco Express Singapore and LCH Lockton to work with SMEs on digitalisation initiatives.