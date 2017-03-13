More help, peer support for workers in transition via new NTUC programme

SINGAPORE: A one-stop service to provide industry-based support for workers in Singapore facing transitions was launched by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Monday (Mar 13).

The new Pivot programme - led by NTUC's U Associate arm - will focus on a strong peer-to-peer support network, and participants will receive help in the areas of career coaching, industry talks and insights, training and job placement opportunities.



"Pivot is unique in providing emotional and peer support beyond job referrals," said Mr Paul Lim, founder and president of Supply Chain Asia, which is a partner with the programme.



"Supported by professionals who have successfully switched careers or have overcome tough situations, they are able to lend support to professionals, managers and executives who are facing transition with more tact and empathy," Mr Lim said.



The new programme will see 60 volunteers from participating organisations on hand to provide emotional support and share industry experiences with participants for a start. These volunteers would also have to undergo training by the Singapore Psychological Society before embarking on their role.



Organisations will also host industry talks, training and networking platforms to connect Pivot participants with the professional community.



"As the economy restructures, a targeted approach is required to effectively help our workers move into future areas of growth and into future jobs," said Assistant Director-General of NTUC Vivek Kumar.



The Pivot programme will also be complemented by career coaching and preparatory workshops by NTUC's U PME Centre and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).



The U Associate network was also expanded on Monday, with seven new organisations inking a deal with the Labour Movement at the launch event.