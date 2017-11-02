More in Singapore consuming news online: Nielsen survey

SINGAPORE: More are going online to consume the news as Internet use in Singapore continues to grow, according to the latest Nielsen Media Index Report released on Thursday (Nov 2).

On average, more than one in two adults accessed news and current affairs online and on e-newspapers monthly, making news consumption one of the fastest growing online activities.



Among this group, 66.8 per cent also visited local online news platforms weekly.



Close to one in five (18.2 per cent) of adults visited channelnewsasia.com on a weekly basis. Of these, more than half (59.7 per cent) were Professionals, Managers, Executives and Businessmen (PMEBs).



The survey of 4,691 people in Singapore was conducted between July 2016 and June 2017. Nielsen says the results were weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.



According to the report, about seven in 10 adults also watched movies, TV or videos online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service Toggle reached 10.8 per cent of Singapore adults each week, up from 9.5 per cent last year.



“Audiences have been consuming our content across multiple platforms for a while now. Viewership on Toggle continues to grow,” said Mr Anil Nihalani, head of connected media at Mediacorp.



“In fact, Toggle had some 1.4 million unique video viewers in August 2016, many of whom were following the Olympics. We’re always striving to raise the quality of our productions and improve our engagement with audiences, including digital savvy consumers.”



8 IN 10 WATCH FREE-TO-AIR TV: NIELSEN SURVEY



While Internet usage continues to grow, more than eight in 10 local viewers (81 per cent) continue to tune in to Free-to-Air television channels each week.



Channel 8 maintained its top spot as the most watched TV channel, with 54.6 per cent of adults tuning into its Chinese-language programmes weekly.



English-language Channel 5 saw 38 per cent of viewers tune in weekly, while 37.2 per cent watched Channel U.



Channel NewsAsia was watched by about 30.7 per cent of adults weekly.



Overall, based on daily ratings, the viewership of Free-to-Air TV dropped by 1.8 per cent and Pay TV fell by 3.5 per cent.



But Mediacorp's okto moved in a different direction, with its viewership increasing by 9.8 per cent. The channel focuses on children, sports, active lifestyles and learning.

“Free-to-air TV continues to have the widest reach of all media. One of Mediacorp’s key priorities is to engage young people through content that they find relatable, presented in formats that speak to a new generation,” said Mr Anil Nihalani.

