More inclusive public transport facilities piloted for persons with disabilities

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Four rest stops and vivid floor markings line the 400m sheltered footpath from Redhill MRT station to the Enabling Village.

These are some of the new enhancements in the area made by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to make public transport more accessible to commuters with special needs.

LTA worked with various voluntary welfare organizations (VWOs), caregivers and persons with disability, to understand, design and develop the improvements needed.



Aside from existing tactile markings at the MRT station, the enhancements include four rest stops along the footpath to provide brief respite for those with mobility issues.

Minister Khaw Boon Wan toured the route today, unveiled the special signage and added the finishing touches to the edge markings. https://t.co/YOAT6gV6Ge pic.twitter.com/n738tIBkhD — LTA (@LTAsg) December 11, 2017

The yellow markings by the sides of the pathway serve as guidelines to aid pedestrians with low vision.

Artists from Pathlight School's The Art Faculty also chipped in to design vibrant signages to direct users to the Enabling Village which is a community space focused on the training and employment of people with disabilities.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These enhancements follow the transport ministry's announcement during the Committee of Supply debate earlier this year to develop a more inclusive commuter experience for persons with disabilities.

This pilot programme at Redhill MRT serves as a testbed for new assistive technologies, such as navigation apps, aids and mobility assistance.

LTA hopes to roll these enhancements out to other MRT stations in the future.