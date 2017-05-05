More investors on crowdfunding platforms, but analysts caution of risks

SINGAPORE: With higher and more attractive returns, more investors are turning to crowdfunding platforms like MoolahSense, Funding Societies and Capital Match to park their investment dollars. With some promising returns of more than 10 per cent, these are substantially higher than more conservative investment options like fixed deposits and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Crowdfunding, or peer-to-peer funding platforms, allow businesses to borrow money from investors. While most of such platforms are currently available only to accredited investors, a handful have offered retail investors an alternative to the more traditional options.

For businesses, it also means they have an alternative to financing, outside of other options like bank loans and listing on the stock exchange.

One such business that has utilised crowdfunding to raise capital is Gratify Group. It runs a chain of Korean restaurants called Seoul Yummy, which opened in 2008. Two years ago, its founder Frank Lau wanted to expand the business, which was when he looked to MoolahSense to raise a sum of S$200,000.

Mr Lau cited a faster turnaround time to get the loan, as well as additional exposure and publicity for his brands. He added that the interest rates were comparable or lower to what banks were offering.

As for crowdfunding platform MoolahSense, it said it has helped more than 150 small- and medium-sized enterprises raise more than S$21 million so far. It is one of the first of such platforms in Singapore and has obtained a Capital Market Services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

CROWDFUNDING FOR RETAIL INVESTORS

Typically, retail investors must first register on these platforms before they can access lending deals. The minimum sum of investment ranges from S$100 to S$1,000, depending on the platform investors used.

Over the last three years, MoolahSense’s founder and CEO Lawrence Yong said the platform’s investor base has gone up. “We've seen the number of investors register on our platform more than double, from 2015 to 2016. So our count of investors now number around 10,000 registered investors," he said.

“We see that trend picking up quite healthily on the month to month basis, when we are onboarding investors who learn about us and learn about this opportunity."

HIGH RETURN, HIGH RISKS

But while the returns are higher, the risks retail investors take on are also higher, said investment experts. For instance, retail investors are taking up debt that banks are not willing to finance, said David Kuo, CEO of the Motley Fool.

He cautioned: “The fact is they can't go to the banks, probably they haven't got a good credit history, and secondly because maybe they're not borrowing enough money to make it viable to lend them the money, and thirdly, the banks might consider them to be of a higher risk they would normally want their customers to be.”

There is also the issue of loan defaults. So far, for 2016, MoolahSense said it saw “less than 3 per cent loan defaults”. The platform requires directors of the borrowing business to become personal guarantors.

But corporate lawyer Robson Lee, who is partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, said the risks of failure are high, and investors must be able to “stomach the risk, and must be able to afford to write off” the investment in such cases.

“In a bankruptcy situation or in an insolvent situation, such investors probably lie right at the back of the queue, because you are basically an unsecured creditor," the lawyer said. "Perhaps you are just a mere shareholder, or an unsecured finance provider on a massive collective scale. So there is very little hope that you can get back your investment."

Still, given that technology continues to disrupt traditional modes of investing and also introduce new ones, fundamentals are still key, said president and CEO of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), David Gerald.

“As we get deeper into digital world, one must expect a newer platforms to emerge. And investors will be able to cope with them and be informed," he said. "The question is really, not the platform. The question is the investor - is the investor really educated and well-informed? The investor must stick to fundamentals - always."

Experts also said that to remain prudent, investors should not put all their eggs in one basket. Instead they should maintain a diversified investment portfolio to spread their risks.

As Mr Lee reminds investors: “Not all ventures will have a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."