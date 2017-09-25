More mid-career professionals joining pre-school sector: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Better career prospects and structured training programmes have helped more mid-career professionals make the switch to become pre-school teachers, said Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Monday (Sep 25).

Enrolment for the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for pre-school teachers jumped by 40 per cent from 2015 to 2016, Mrs Teo revealed, adding that the sector is on track to meet its target of recruiting 20,000 educators by 2020.

"I think it is also helpful that Singaporeans see the career prospects in this sector improving with the launch of the skills framework as well as the setting up of the National Institute of Early Childhood Development," Mrs Teo told reporters during a visit to a Mr First Skool childcare centre in Toa Payoh.

A total of 2,300 Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs) have joined the sector since the PCP for pre-school teachers was launched in 2009.

Twenty-four early childhood professionals were also recruited this April to serve as SkillsFuture Career Advisors, to help PMETs better understand career pathways and how their skills could be matched to various roles in the sector.

Ms Hong Sheh Lin, an advisor and centre principal at My First Skool @ Boon Lay, told Channel NewsAsia that she receives queries from a wide range of people, including mid-career PMETs, fresh graduates and housewives.



“Mid-career switchers are often concerned about the pay, because they already (have) an expected pay in mind, whereas the housewives and fresh graduates are more concerned about the job description,” she said.

According to Workforce Singapore, trainees who have completed the diploma and become certified pre-school teachers will see an increase in salaries.

Educators in the Teacher Track can expect a monthly pay of about S$2,200 to S$3,000 while those in leadership roles will receive between S$3,100 and S$6,000.

Trainee teacher Karina Anne Lee, who is under the PCP for pre-school teachers, said she wanted to join the sector after graduating from a polytechnic 17 years ago. However her mother, an early childhood educator, advised her against it as the industry was not well-established at the time.

“Back then there was no proper certification; anyone could just apply to be a childcare teacher. Their main responsibility was routine care. There wasn’t much emphasis on the role of a teacher,” she explained.

Now that there is increased recognition and a better training structure, she said mid-career switchers like herself have found more assurance in pursuing a career in early childcare.

“Whatever I learnt in class, I’m able to apply it in the childcare centre. Whenever the lecturer talks about why children react or behave in a certain way, I come to the centre and see it coming alive,” Ms Lee said.