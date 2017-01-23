More music points along Thaipusam route this year

SINGAPORE: The number of points at which music can be broadcast along the Thaipusam procession route this year has been increased from nine to 23.

This is on top of the three locations where traditional Indian instruments can be played by certified musicians, according to a media release on Monday (Jan 23) by the Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) which organises the event.

The Hindu procession will be held on Feb 9.

At last year's Thaipusam, live music was allowed for the first time in more than 40 years, after feedback sessions were conducted with members of the Hindu community. Many had said music was essential to the procession.

The playing of musical instruments during Thaipusam was banned in 1973, after a history of rivalry and fights between competing groups that disrupted the procession. In 2015, three men were arrested for disorderly behaviour after they were told by police to stop playing drums during the procession

Following recommendations proposed by the HEB, the rules were relaxed. Other changes include allowing the last kavadi to leave Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, where the 4km route starts, at 7pm instead of 6pm.

In its media release, HEB said last year, a number of participants left the temple later than the cut-off time of 7pm, "which delayed the procession and caused considerable public inconvenience."

"There were also participants who deliberately played musical instruments along the procession route and posed risks to public order," said HEB.

It added that all participants this year have been briefed by the police. They were told that no one will be allowed to join the procession after 7pm and that participants should not engage private musicians.

"The HEB seeks the support and cooperation of all participants to preserve the sanctity and decorum of the Thaipusam festival," it said in its media release.

"Anyone found to have breached the rules will be subjected to police investigations. Offenders may also face restrictions on participating in future Thaipusams," HEB warned.