More people took up subsidised training courses last year: SkillsFuture Singapore

SINGAPORE: The number of people taking up subsidised training courses rose in 2016, according to a report released by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) on Thursday (Sep 14).

A total of 418,000 people took up 950,000 training course places funded by the Ministry of Education and SSG last year, an increase from the 379,000 people who took up 835,000 places in 2015.

According to SSG, the increase was partly driven by the launch of the national SkillsFuture movement.

Singapore's overall training participation also rose to 42 per cent in 2016, the highest in recent years, SSG said.

MOE and SSG provided S$458 million in direct training subsidies in 2016, an increase of about 20 per cent from 2015.

The majority of this funding (91 per cent) was provided through targeted course fee subsidies; the remainder of the funding went directly to individuals through iniatives such as SkillsFuture Credit.

Top areas of training for 2016 included information and communications, service excellence and education and training.

According to SSG's Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) outcome evaluation survey for 2016, the majority of employers who responded found WSQ training beneficial to their employees and businesses. Most individuals surveyed also responded positively.



SSG said it will extend these post-training surveys beyond WSQ training to cover all training places funded by MOE and SSG.



"As we continue to invest heavily in SkillsFuture, we will expand the tracking of training outcomes and how the skills acquired are utilised at workplaces,” said SSG chief executive Ng Cher Pong.