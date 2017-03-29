More programmes to be made available under Earn and Learn Programme

SINGAPORE: More programmes under the Earn and Learn Programme will be made available by SkillsFuture Singapore. The agency announced on Wednesday (Mar 29) that it will up the number of programmes from 40 to 60 this year.

The Earn and Learn Programme allows graduates from ITEs and polytechnics to continue their education after graduation and gain work experience at the same time. The new programmes offered will include sectors such as building services and human resources.



SkillsFuture Singapore will aim to place 1,000 participants this year, up from around 500 last year. The window for enrolment into the programme has also been extended from one to three years after graduation for ITE or polytechnic students.

Male Singaporeans entering National Service will also be provisionally accepted into the Earn and Learn Programme and can begin once they complete NS, said the agency.

Looking ahead, SkillsFuture Singapore said the Autonomous Universities will be involved in programmes targeted at polytechnic graduates, such that the graduates can take modules in there. These modules could also count towards credit exemptions if participants pursue a relevant university degree programme.



While details will only be announced at a later stage, SkillsFuture Singapore said Temasek Polytechnic will be partnering the Singapore University of Social Sciences and the Singapore Institute of Technology to deliver such programmes.