More protection for consumers, higher fines among proposed changes to Travel Agents Act

SINGAPORE: More measures to protect consumers from errant travel agents and a tiered licensing scheme are among the proposed changes to the Travel Agents Act and Regulations, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

A public consultation will be held to gather public feedback on the proposed amendments, the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday (Jun 21).

The proposed changes come after the closure of several well-known travel agencies. The most recent case was that of Misa Travel, which closed suddenly in May after STB revoked its licence for failing to fulfil its obligations towards customers – leaving some customers in the lurch.

One of the proposed amendments will see the “show cause” period for travel agents reduced from 21 to 14 days. This means that agencies that have had their licences suspended or revoked will have a shorter period of time to explain to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) why they should be allowed to keep their licence.

STB can then require such travel agents to inform all existing and potential customers that their licence has been suspended or revoked.

The changes also include legislating the additional licensing condition requirement on travel insurance. If passed, the change means that travel agents will have to seek and record customers’ decision to consider purchasing travel insurance that covers insolvency.

Safeguards could also be expanded beyond just sightseeing and shopping tours to cover changes to tours, inaccurate and misleading advertisements, and the cancellation of bookings.

The maximum fine for unlicensed travel agent activities will also be raised to S$25,000 from S$10,000, while the maximum composition sum for compoundable offences will be doubled to S$20,000. Administrative financial penalties will also be introduced and set at a maximum of S$2,000.

Travel agents currently have the option to provide a banker’s guarantee in lieu of meeting the minimum S$100,000 net worth requirement in order to be licensed as a travel agent. This option will be removed as it does not provide assurance that the travel agent is financially sustainable, and does not provide any direct recourse in the event of solvency, MTI said.

TIERED LICENSING SCHEME PROPOSED

Under a new tiered licensing scheme, walking or bicycle tours within Singapore will no longer need a travel agent licence. Tours that do not include accommodation can apply for a restricted licence with a lower paid-up capital and net worth requirement.

This will foster a more vibrant and innovative local tour environment and enhance Singapore’s destination attractiveness, MTI said.

Travel agents will also no longer need to purchase fidelity insurance, which covers loss of money, goods or property due to dishonesty or fraud from employees.

Members of the public can access the public consultation paper at the REACH website or send their feedback to mti_feedback@mti.gov.sg. The public consultation will end on Jul 12.