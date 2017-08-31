More rain expected in first half of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The first half of September is expected to be wetter than the last fortnight of August, the Meteorological (Met) Service said in an advisory on Thursday (Aug 31).

With the prevailing southwest monsoon season forecast to extend into the next month, there will be short thundery showers during the late morning and afternoon on seven or eight days.



Widespread thundery showers accompanied with gusty winds are also expected on one or two days between pre-dawn hours and the morning.

Rainfall for this period is expected to be slightly above normal, the Met Service added.



The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature may fall as low as 22 degrees Celsius on a few rainy days or rise as high as 34 degrees Celsius on others.