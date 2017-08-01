More rainy days expected in first half of August: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect it to rain on most days in the first two weeks of August, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in an advisory on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Short periods of thundery showers can be expected on six to eight days between the late morning and early afternoon, said the Met Service.



It added that on one or two days, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are expected between the predawn hours and early morning, due to Sumatra squalls.

This is a respite from the dry and warm weather in the past two weeks. Still, a few warm days are expected, with the daily maximum temperature reaching as high as 34°C, said the Met Service. On most days, daily temperatures are forecast to be between 23°C and 33°C.