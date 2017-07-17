More resources committed to search for missing Singaporean diver: MFA

SINGAPORE: More resources have been committed to the search for a Singaporean diver who went missing near Indonesia's Komodo Island, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Jul 17).

The search for Ms Rinta Paul Mukkam is now in its fifth day and MFA said it has been in close contact with local authorities, including Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency BASARNAS.



"In the course of the operations, we had requested that more resources be committed to the operations," MFA said in a statement posted on Facebook.



"The Indonesian authorities have subsequently deployed additional assets including a SAR (search and rescue) vessel, a police speed boat, and a navy vessel to augment the SAR operations.

"BASARNAS has also indicated that it will continue to try and obtain additional suitable assets for the operations," said the ministry.

It added that it will continue to offer consular assistance to Ms Mukkam's next-of-kin and support ongoing search operations. It will also send another consular officer to the area.

According to Ms Mukkam's brother, she had gone for a dive last Thursday in the waters around Gili Lawa near Indonesia's Komodo Island at around 12.30pm but failed to return.



A family friend has turned to members of the public to help raise funds to further search and rescue efforts.

