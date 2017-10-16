'More rigorous' maintenance, remote monitoring system set up after flooding in MRT tunnel

SINGAPORE: "More rigorous" checks of sensors and pumps and other flood prevention steps will be carried out, following the flooding in the tunnel between Bishan and Braddell MRT stations earlier this month, transport operator SMRT said on Monday (Oct 16).

These include monthly checks on all sensors and pumps which will be carried out with "immediate effect".

"This is more rigorous than the previous maintenance window, which saw flood protection measures such as float switches and water pumps being inspected every three months," said SMRT in a press release.

A torrential downpour caused a section of the tunnel between the two stations to be flooded on Oct 7, halting service on half the NSL - from Ang Mo Kio to Marina South Pier - for more than 3 hours.

Train services in both directions were suspended between Ang Mo Kio and Newton MRT stations for almost 20 hours before they resumed at 1.50pm the next day. More than a quarter of a million commuters were affected, Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday.

Subsequent investigations found that water entered the tunnels through a "portal opening" near Bishan MRT station. Water overflowed from a collection pit into the NSL tunnels to collect at the tunnel's lowest point, between Bishan and Braddell stations.

In an update on Monday, LTA explained that under "normal circumstances", rainwater is collected by storm water pits at MRT tunnel "portal entrances" and then pumped away as soon as water levels rise above a series of sensors called "stop" float switches, which automatically activate the water pits' pumps.

Once activated, the pumps then siphon water to an external drainage system.

Should water rise to a critically high level in the pit, a separate "alarm" float switch would trigger an alarm at SMRT's operations control centre and alert officers on duty who can then investigate the incident.

On Oct 7, the pumps failed to automatically activate "despite water reaching very high levels", said LTA. However, subsequent checks found that the pumps in the storm water pit were all in working condition.

"The root cause of the flood is therefore likely due to failure of both the 'stop' and 'alarm' float switches," said LTA. It added that the stop float switch had remained open instead of closing when the water level in the pit rose above it, preventing the pumps from being activated.

The alarm switch also failed to send a warning alarm to the operations control centre.

In addition to stepped-up checks on sensors and pumps, flood prevention measures at the pit near the Bishan portal opening will be enhanced with a new control panel, improved switch design and new radar sensors to monitor water levels.

Every pump and float switch at tunnel portals will also be changed by the end of the year, said Mr Lee Ling Wee, chief executive of SMRT Trains.



He added that a "remote monitoring system" that can send SMS alerts to SMRT Trains staff members would also be introduced.



"SLUDGE AND DEBRIS" COULD HAVE AFFECTED FLOOD PREVENTION



The bottom of the Bishan storm water pit was functional but lined with sludge. (Photo: LTA)

In its statement on Monday, LTA added that sludge and debris were also found to have accumulated in the lower compartment of the Bishan storm water pit, where the pumps and float switches are. This could have affected the effective operation of the float switches, the authority said.



Based on rainfall data for Oct 7, the total volume of rainwater collected by the catchment area around the Bishan tunnel portal entrance was about 640 cubic metres.



Had the pit near the tunnel entrance been empty, this volume of water would have "only filled about 13 per cent of the pit", said LTA.



"Hence, it is likely that the storm water pit was close to full on Oct 7 - which points to the likelihood that float switches were faulty even before the incident."

However, Mr Lee said that clearing this sludge and debris was "not part of the maintenance regime".

"ONLY AS STRONG AS THE WEAKEST LINK"

In SMRT's statement, Mr Desmond Kuek, SMRT's president and group chief executive officer, offered an "unreserved apology" to those affected by the NSL disruption.

"This incident reinforces our conviction to continue our emphasis on strengthening engineering and maintenance capabilities in SMRT as quickly as possible, to serve an ageing and expanding MRT network," he said.

"It is also a grim reminder that our team is only as strong as the weakest link."

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming added that action has been taken against the anti-flooding maintenance team.

"I removed the team leader immediately," he said. "For team members, their bonus and all that will be affected."

SMRT Trains has restructured its engineering and maintenance teams for "greater accountability and focus", said SMRT. A new integrated building and facilities maintenance division has also been created to oversee infrastructure maintenance requirements.

In addition, SMRT is also taking efforts to strengthen ground supervision and leadership, the operator added.