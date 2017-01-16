More showers expected in second half of January: MSS

SINGAPORE: More showers are expected in the second half of January with prevailing northeast monsoon conditions in the region forecast to persist, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in an advisory on Monday (Jan 16).

The next two weeks of January are expected to be wetter than the first fortnight of the year, though overall rainfall for January 2017 is predicted to be slightly below normal, said MSS. Short-duration thunderstorms are expected on six to eight days, mostly in the afternoon, though these could extend into the evening on a few days.

There is also a chance of a monsoon surge developing over the South China Sea region in the last week of January, and Singapore could experience periods of moderate to heavy rain lasting up to two days, accompanied by occasional windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

The daily maximum temperatures on most days are forecast to be around 32°C or 33°C, and on a few days this could hit a high of around 34°C. On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could range between 22°C and 23°C.

RAINFALL "SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW NORMAL"

Overall rainfall was "significantly below normal" for the first two weeks of the year said MSS. The lowest rainfall of 12.8mm (88 per cent below average) was recorded around the Jurong area, and rainfall was highest around the Paya Lebar area where 98.3mm (11 per cent below average) was recorded.

There were a few dry and warm days in the first two weeks of January where temperatures above 33°C were recorded at some stations.



The highest temperature recorded in the first fortnight of January 2017 was 35.1°C at Sembawang on Jan 9, 2017. At the Changi climate station, the mean daily maximum temperature recorded in the first half of January 2017 was 31.3°C, which is 1.1°C above the long-term mean for January.