More television airtime part of changes to Presidential Election campaigning

SINGAPORE: More exposure on television and no designated rally sites for candidates will be part of presidential elections from this year onwards. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing announced these changes to campaigning rules for the next Presidential Election while speaking in Parliament during the second reading of the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill.

Mr Chan said the changes are the result of the Government broadly accepting the recommendations made by the Constitutional Commission on election campaign methods. The Commission was tasked to review the elected presidency system in 2016.

In a report it submitted to the government, the Commission noted that candidates for the Presidential Election should conduct their campaigns in a dignified manner- one that befits the office and the unifying role of the presidency.

Mr Chan quoted the Commission’s report that presidential elections have no policy agenda to advance, and that, unlike a parliamentary election, there is “little, if any, need for vigorous contest of ideas”. He added the Commission noted that rules could be enacted that give candidates boundaries such as “a white list” of approved campaign methods. The Commission also questioned if holding rallies was “necessary or helpful” in dealing with divisiveness.

Mr Chan said the Government agrees with the Commission that there should be a clear distinction in campaign methods between Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

To that end, Mr Chan said the Government will encourage the use of platforms and channels that reach out to voters on a national level, as Presidential elections are contested on this scale. One of the ways in which it would encourage this is to allow candidates more television air time. The government is studying options to achieve this outcome.

He said candidates will be able to use social media, as was done in the previous election. During the next election, candidates will also be able to conduct indoor private sessions to engage specific groups of voters.

Another change to campaigning rules is that the Government will no longer designate rally sites during the Presidential elections. “This is in line with the Government’s and the Constitutional Commission’s position not to encourage rallies, which by their nature and format, may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the Elected Presidency,” said Mr Chan.

But candidates who wish to hold rallies can continue to do so. They will still have to apply for a police permit, which will be assessed based on public order considerations. Mr Chan said the police will need a longer time to assess these applications as rally sites are no longer pre-designated and assessed for security clearance.