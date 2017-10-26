More than S$22m lost in online scams in first half of 2017: Police

SINGAPORE: 900 cases of e-commerce scams and 349 cases of love scams were reported in the first six months of the year, with victims being cheated more than S$22 million in total - and the rising trend of online scams has continued in the second half of the year, the police said in an advisory on Thursday (Oct 26).

July to September saw a 26 per cent increase in cases compared with the same period last year, the police added, reminding members of the public to be vigilant when dealing with strangers on the Internet.



A large majority of e-commerce scams take place on platforms for online classifieds such as Carousell, the police noted, adding that more than 800 people have fallen prey to scammers on Carousell since January.

And while scammers may show victims copies of their identification card or driver's licence to gain their trust, the documents may not necessarily be their own.

Police advised that it is safer to meet the seller in person to verify the authenticity of the items before making any payment, or use shopping platforms that release payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item.

The authorities also noted a growing trend in Internet love scams, in which people are tricked into sharing their ATM cards, PINs (personal identification numbers) and bank accounts. Reasons cited could include needing Singaporean for their businesses in neighbouring countries.

These criminals were in fact using the bank accounts to receive money from various scams targeted at Singaporeans. They then used the ATM cards to withdraw these criminal proceeds from outside Singapore, the police said.

If bank accounts are found to have been used to receive criminal proceeds, holders will be investigated and their accounts frozen.



"Police would like to sternly warn that bank account holders are accountable for any transaction made in their account," the advisory stated.

These bank account holders are liable for money laundering offences and anyone found guilty of such offences may be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

"If you suspect that your bank account may have been abused by someone you have only met online, do not deal with the money and inform the police immediately," the police said.

If buyers are shown a snapshot of an NRIC, members of the public can verify it on Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore's iEnquiry portal at https://ienquiry.ica.gov.sg/mobile/vCheck.do.

If anyone has information on scam cases, he/she is advised to contact the police hotline at 1-800-255-000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.