More than 1,000 jobs available for aspiring early childhood professionals at e-career fair

SINGAPORE: Aspiring early childhood professionals will have the opportunity to access more than 1,000 jobs in the industry through an online career fair, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Friday (Jul 7).

An online portal, which will be active from Jul 4 to Sept 15, will allow candidates to search for jobs, arrange for interviews with prospective employees, and access career resources.

Five anchor operators - PCF Sparkletots, NTUC My First Skool, MY World, Skool4Kidz and E-Bridge - will offer training opportunities and aim to recruit more infant and early childhood educators.

The initiative is part of the Early Childhood Manpower Plan announced in October 2016, which aims to attract 4,000 early childhood professions within the next three to four years.

This pilot program by ECDA in partnership with Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), will also be accompanied with a week-long physical career fair in Waterway Point Mall in Punggol from Jul 4 to Jul 9.

e2i CEO Gilbert Tan said the early childhood care and education sector was growing and offered many good jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To support the demand to attract and develop Singaporeans in this sector, e2i has been working with ECDA and industry partners in different areas such as recruitment drives, training workshops and productivity initiatives," he added.

"ENCOURAGING" RESPONSE TO EDUCARERS PROGRAMME

Recruiters are also looking into hiring for the new job role of the Allied Infant Educarer, which was announced in Budget 2017.

The 18-month training programme focuses on on-the-job training and mentorship for educarers who are keen to in deepen their skills in the early years of child development. It aims to prepare them to take on larger job roles, such as leading the infant care teams in their centres, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

About 30 childcare centres are participating in the pilot and the first batch of about 30 educarers - professional staff who work with young children from two months to three years of age in child care centres - have been undergoing training since late March, the ministry said.

Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin said authorities were "encouraged" by the "strong" response so far. "This is something that we will continue to track (and) if there's anything we need to do to strengthen efforts, we will continue to do so. We look forward to more young people, or in fact Singaporeans of all ages, to continue and participate to explore the possibility of a career on this," he added.