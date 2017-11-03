More than 100 arrested in 11-day islandwide drug bust

SINGAPORE: A total of 110 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an 11-day islandwide operation that ended on Friday morning (Nov 3), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

Drugs with a street value of more than S$128,000 were seized, including 737g of heroin, 667g of cannabis,356g of Ice, 242 Erimin-5 tablets, 230 Ecstasy tablets, 30g of synthetic cannabis, an LSD stamp, as well as a "small amount of cocaine".

In one of the cases, a 31-year-old Singaporean man was arrested as he stopped his car at a petrol kiosk in the Sembawang Road area.

Among the stash of drugs seized from him was Ice concealed in candy packaging.

The suspected drug trafficker was also found with 163g of heroin, 33 Erimin-5 tablets and the LSD stamp from his car. In total, the drugs had a street value of about S$25,000.

CNB said it led the operation with support from officers from six police divisions.

Among the areas covered were Beach Road, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Ghim Moh, Joo Chiat, Redhill, River Valley, Sembawang and Toa Payoh. Public entertainment outlets in Clarke Quay and Selegie were also raided.

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.