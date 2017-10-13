More than 11,000 units of sex drugs seized at Tuas warehouse

SINGAPORE: A total of 11,033 units of illegal sexual enhancement drugs have been seized from a container stored at a warehouse in Gul Way, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release on Friday (Oct 13).



The drugs were uncovered on Monday afternoon when ICA officers were checking the 40-foot container.



They noticed four crates declared as “plastic household wares and wooden toys”. Upon opening one of them, the officers found sexual enhancement drugs. They went on to open the other crates and more of the drugs were uncovered.



The haul has an estimated street value of S$178,000, said ICA.



Illegal sex drugs seized from one of the crates on Monday (Oct 9). (Photo: ICA)

Illegal sex drugs remain prevalent despite attempts by the authorities to clamp down on the illicit trade.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent Channel NewsAsia report found that there were sellers openly peddling these products in Geylang. Despite the health risks of illegal products, some buyers opt for these drugs because they are cheaper than Viagra.



According to the Health Sciences Authority, there have been 17 cases in the past five years of people “suffering adverse effects” due to illegal sexual enhancement drugs.