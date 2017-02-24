More than 14,000 cartons of cigarettes seized, 6 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Six Malaysian men were arrested and more than 14,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized on Wednesday (Feb 22), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs said.

In a joint press release on Friday, the agencies said an ICA officer had signalled a Singapore-registered truck for inspection at the Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station, after the officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the 40-foot container declared to contain 16 pallets of gypsum boards.

Further checks uncovered 14,492 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes within specially hollowed areas of the boards. The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$1.1 million and S$83,340, respectively, the agencies added.

Singapore Customs was alerted and its officers subsequently arrested six Malaysian men, aged between 19 and 28, in a warehouse in Tuas South Avenue 10, according to the press release.

Investigations are ongoing, the authorities said.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.