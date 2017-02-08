More than 2,300 jobs available at Changi Airport career fair

SINGAPORE: More than 40 employers from Singapore's aviation sector are seeking to fill over 2,300 positions at a two-day career fair which started on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Vacancies available at the Changi Airport career fair include roles in airline operations, airport operations, ground handling, aviation security, engineering, food and beverage, retail and customer service, said Workforce Singapore (WSG).



According to the manpower agency, eight in 10 job opportunities are for rank-and-file workers, around a third of which offer salaries above S$2,000. Salaries go up to S$8,000 for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), which make up 20 per cent of the jobs on offer.

Several employers are also offering flexible working arrangements to attract diverse groups of Singaporeans such as mid-career switchers, mature workers, peoeple with disabilities and the unemployed.

The tripartite career fair held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Changi Airport is co-organised by WSG, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the Labour Movement’s Aerospace and Aviation Cluster and National Trade Union Congress’ (NTUC) e2i (Employment and Employability Institute).

"STRONG GROWTH" IN THE AVIATION SECTOR



The organisers said in a joint news release on Wednesday that the fair will support the growing aviation sector and developments, including the opening of Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 in the second half of 2017.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said Singapore’s aviation sector continued to enjoy strong growth, offering "many exciting career opportunities for both new workforce entrants as well as mid-careerists".



He added that CAAS was working with government agencies, businesses and unions to provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to benefit from the growth of the sector.



The response to the fair has been encouraging so far, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say.

One concern for his ministry, noted Mr Lim, is the mismatch of skills and jobs. Hence, one of the priorities of the ministry was professional conversion programmes to help workers transit into new jobs and careers.

Government agencies are also tapping other channels to reach out to job seekers. According to WSG, a virtual career fair will run from Wednesday to Feb 22 this year, allowing job seekers to apply for positions and speak to hiring employers virtually at a convenient time.



This would be the second run of a virtual career fair, following one held in September last year which led to improvements for a more user-friendly interface.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said efforts to help match job-seekers to employers online will go on. "We will continue to gather user feedback and refresh virtual resources in the virtual career fairs prototypes in the coming months."