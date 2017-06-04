More than 20 reports lodged over fake virus software scam, say police

SINGAPORE: More than 20 police reports have been made about an online scam that tricks victims into providing their credit or debit card information to buy software for a fake virus infection on their computers.



The scam involves pop-up messages telling people that their computers had been infected with a virus, or that their passwords or information might have been leaked, said police in a news release on Sunday (Jun 4).

Outlining the scammers' modus operandi, police said that victims first saw a pop-up message on their computer screens indicating that their computers have been infected with a virus or their passwords and information might have been leaked.



The pop-up messages included a toll-free telephone number for the victims to contact “Microsoft” to resolve the issue.



Victims who called the number were connected with operators who claimed to be employees of Wetechconsultants, Microsoft or Apple. The victims were told to download an application from a website (www.remote.me, www.anydesk.com, www.fastsupport.com) or enter commands on their computers.



These steps gave the scammers remote access and control of the victims' computers, police said.

The scammers told the victims that they needed to buy "anti-virus software" to fix their computer, and asked for the victims’ personal particulars and credit or debit card details.



The scammers then made unauthorised transactions using the card details.



In some cases, the victims allowed the scammers to access their email accounts by providing their passwords, police said, noting that this could give scammers the opportunity to use the email accounts to commit other scams.

Police advised members of the public to take the following preventive measures:

Ignore the pop-up messages and do not call the toll-free number provided. You may open Task Manager, select the web browser, and click on the “End Task” button to close the pop-up message.

Do not panic and do not follow instructions to install applications or type commands into your computer.

Do not give out your personal information, credit/debit card details, bank account details, or email account details.

Police also urged people who have any information related to such scams to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.



Those seeking scam-related advice may also call the anti-scam helpline (1800-722-6688) or visit the scam alert website, police added.