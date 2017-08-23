More than 3,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized, 2 arrested

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,784 cartons and 1,363 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized after authorities checked two suspicious consignments, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint news release with Singapore Customs on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Two Chinese nationals were arrested.

On Aug 17, officers checked a 40-foot container at a warehouse in Chai Chee Lane and found contraband hidden inside wooden doors. The doors were part of a consignment that had been declared as "display stand and keychain card holder".

Officers pried open the doors, and found 1,894 cartons and 660 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within them.

Working on leads from this case, Singapore Customs identified another suspicious consignment of wooden doors.

In a follow-up operation on Aug 21, officers identified another suspicious consignment of wooden doors. They kept a close watch as the consignment was unloaded from two vans and taken to a unit on the fifth level of a building at Playfair Road in MacPherson.



Advertisement

Advertisement

They searched the unit and found 1,890 cartons and 700 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the wooden doors.



Singapore Customs conducted a follow-up operation at a Playfair Road building on Aug 21 and uncovered more contraband cigarettes in wooden doors. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested. A follow-up search of their flat in Sims Avenue uncovered another three packets of contraband cigarettes.



The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about S$304,210 and S$22,540 respectively, the authorities said.



Investigations are ongoing.