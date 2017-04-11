More than 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 322 cartons and 897 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a Singapore-registered car on Apr 7 at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).



In its press release on Tuesday, ICA said the car was directed for further checks at the land checkpoint, and officers detected duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the engine compartment. More were found in the front and rear bumpers, dashboard, modified spare tyre compartment and rear door panels of the car, it added.





The 44-year-old male Singaporean driver, the exhibits and the vehicle were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations, ICA said.

The 322 cartons and 897 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized had potential duty and Goods and Services Tax amounting to about S$34,360 and S$2,530, respectively, the agency said.