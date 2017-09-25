More than 39,000 illegal health products seized in online crackdown

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized more than 39,000 units of illegal health products, including weight-loss products, sexual enhancement drugs and cosmetics during an operation against online retailers this month.

The products are thought to have an estimated street value of over S$133,000, said HSA in a news release on Monday (Sep 25).



The weight-loss products that were seized ranged from pills to beverages and were sold under names such as “DZ Garcinia Herbal Plus”, “Gorgeousleem Advanced Capsule”, “Figure-Up Slimming Pill” and “XXS Advance”. They were marketed with claims such as “100% natural”, “herbal ingredients” and “quick effect”.



This weight-loss pill contains banned substance sibutramine. (Photo: HSA)

However, 90 per cent of the weight-loss products that were seized contained the banned substance sibutramine.



Sibutramine was available in Singapore as a prescription-only weight-loss drug until 2010. It was withdrawn as users reported hallucinations, hearing of voices, palpitations and breathlessness. It also resulted in an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, tests showed that the banned substance was still present in 35 different weight-loss products sold between 2012 and 2016.



Weight-loss pill Gorgeousleem is said to contain banned substance sibutramine. (Photo: HSA)

This weight-loss drug has a diuretic that increases water loss and a type of antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy. (Photo: HSA)

Some weight-loss products like XXS Advance and Gorgeousleem Advanced Capsule also included potent medicinal ingredients like diuretics, which helps the body get rid of excess fluid, and antihistamines, which is used for the relief of allergies.



Several brands of cosmetic products like Tati Skincare were also seized. Tati Skincare is said to contain potent banned ingredients and high levels of mercury. HSA warned about the product in June, but it resurfaced online in September and was marketed as a “new and improved” product. Analysis showed that the products still contained potent ingredients found in the original version.



Tati Skincare is said to have high levels of mercury and other potent banned ingredients. (Photo: HSA)

According to HSA, repackaging the same product is a common tactic used by illegal manufacturers to evade authorities’ detection.



Three people are currently assisting HSA with investigations over the seized products. HSA is also directing web administrators to remove the online advertisements for these illegal products to curb further sales.



The operation, held from Sep 12 to 19, was the 10th instalment of Operation Pangea, an initiative coordinated by INTERPOL to target illegal online sales of counterfeit and unlicensed medicines.



WEIGHT-LOSS PRODUCTS ARE A “RECURRING PROBLEM”



HSA said that it has observed a constant demand for lifestyle health products, like weight-loss products, cosmetics and contact lenses, over the years. Weight-loss products in particular have been a “recurring problem”, said the health authority.



Aside from the intensified surveillance during Operation Pangea, HSA also works regularly with local e-commerce websites and online forums to detect posts that sell illegal health products. Websites are also provided with advisories to inform sellers on what products can be sold online.



Figure-Up slimming pills contained banned substance sibutramine that is known to cause an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. (Photo: HSA)

HSA also urged consumers to be more wary about the health products that they purchase online.



“Be wary of products that claim quick and effective cures as they may be adulterated with potent ingredients and pose serious danger to consumers,” said Associate Professor Chan Cheng Leng, Group Director of HSA’s Health Products Regulation Group.



Members of the public are advised:

To consume weight-loss drugs that are HSA-approved and only available from a doctor or pharmacist.

That there is no quick and easy way to lose weight.

To exercise caution when buying health products online as there is no guarantee on how the products are manufactured.

That products bought online may be cheaper but this could be due to unsafe or inferior ingredients and unhygienic storage conditions.

Anyone convicted of supplying illegal health products can be imprisoned for up to three years and/or fined up to S$100,000.