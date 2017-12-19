More than 480 personal mobility devices seized in 2017: LTA

SINGAPORE: More than 480 personal mobility devices (PMDs) have been impounded during enforcement operations to catch users riding such devices illegally on roads, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 19).

It added that more than 2,400 operations have been carried out, with the most recent enforcement blitz along Loyang Drive resulting in 15 PMDs being impounded.

15 personal mobility devices were seized in a recent enforcement blitz along Loyang Drive. (Photo: LTA/Facebook)

"Riding your PMDs on the roads is illegal, and such reckless behaviour endangers both the rider and other road users," said LTA, adding that enforcement officers will take action against anyone found riding their PMDs illegally.

LTA's post comes after multiple accidents involving PMDs, including a fatal one in November along Bedok Reservoir Road.

