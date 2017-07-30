More than 500 SIA passengers in Singapore affected by delays due to Typhoon Nesat

SINGAPORE: Around 520 passengers due to depart from Singapore for Taiwan have been affected by delays brought about by Typhoon Nesat, according to a Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson on Saturday (Jul 29).



The typhoon - Taiwan’s first for the year - made landfall on Saturday night after strengthening into a moderate storm on Friday.



According to SIA’s website, affected outbound flights include SQ 876 and SQ 878. The former took off at 10.30pm after a delay of more than 14 hours, while the latter has been retimed to take off at 9am on Sunday. It was originally scheduled to depart for Taipei on Saturday at 11.55am.



Two other inbound SIA flights, SQ 877 and SQ 879, have also been delayed.



SQ 877, originally scheduled to depart Taipei at 2.50pm on Saturday, has been rescheduled to 4.50am on Sunday. Meanwhile, SQ879 - which was supposed to depart Taipei at 5.45pm on Saturday - is now expected to leave at 2.45pm on Sunday.



“Passengers were informed of the retimed flights through SMS and email alerts. We have also provided hotel accommodation for some passengers,” said the airline's spokesperson.