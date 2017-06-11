More than 550,000 SGSecure app downloads to date: MHA

SINGAPORE: Since it was launched, the SGSecure mobile app has received more than 550,000 downloads, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The app, which enables the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to send important alerts to the public during terrorist attacks or other major emergencies, is part of the SGSecure movement - a government initiative launched last year to help Singaporeans be prepared for a terror attack.



Meanwhile, 1,000 residents participated in the Kolam Ayer Emergency Preparedness (EP) Day on Sunday (Jun 11).



Residents from Kolam Ayer watch an emergency simulation on Sunday (Jun 11). (Photo: Vanessa Lim)

Residents were given the opportunity to equip themselves with skills such as CPR-AED and improvised first aid skills.



Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim officiated the event and joined residents to witness a "live" exercise simulating an attack by gunmen.



Speaking at the event, Dr Yaacob called on residents to stay vigilant and united to cope with the threat of terrorism.



"When an attack happens, we have to stand together and not spread rumours or untruths to cause distrust amongst our community," said Dr Yaacob, adding that this will be playing straight into the hands of the terrorists' goal to sow hatred and fear.

