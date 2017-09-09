More than 6,000 Singaporeans attend Singapore Day in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: The grounds of Melbourne's most famous racecourse was on Saturday (Sep 9) packed with more than 6,000 Singaporeans who turned up for this year's Singapore Day.

Held each year in a major city, the day-long event is organised to provide an occasion for Singaporeans overseas to reunite, bond over hawker food and connect with the latest economic, social and cultural developments in Singapore.

Singapore Day 2017, held at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth)

Singapore Day 2017, held at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. (Photo: E-Gene Soh)

This is the third Singapore Day to be held in Australia, following previous editions in Sydney in 2013 and Melbourne in 2008.

Sixteen hawker stalls were set up at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday.

Notable local stalls like Katong Laksa were set up during Singapore Day in Melbourne on Sep 9, 2017. (Photo: Instagram/cherryslice88)

Singaporeans relished the local delights like bak chor mee that was served at Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: Instagram/whatsthemishtery)

Local delights like hokkien mee were served during Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: Instagram/tohweihong)

Nonya kueh served at Singapore Day 2017, held in Melbourne. (Photo: Sarah Soh)

The crowd was entertained with a concert featuring group acts Teng Ensemble and MICappella, as well as singers like Dick Lee and Tabitha Nauser.

Dick Lee, Tabitha Nauser and Shigga Shay attending Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: Instagram/dickleeparadise)

Gurmit Singh dressed up as Phua Chu Kang during Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: Instagram/fitrianamango)

Among the exhibits on display was an installation made up of 10,000 paper hearts, folded by Singaporeans across Australian cities like Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.



It is part of a campaign to raise funds to children and youth with special needs back home. A cheque of S$35,000 was presented to Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on behalf of the beneficiaries.

“I am glad to see the strong participation from Singaporeans all across Australia," said Mr Teo. "We have brought a slice of home to celebrate everything Singaporean together. Thank you for your care and contributions to our fellow Singaporeans.”

More than 6,000 Singaporeans attended Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: MCCY)

More than 10,000 hearts were folded as part of the "Hearts for Home" showcase. (Photo: MCCY)

Singaporean Angela Lee, 36, said Singapore Day allowed her to feel at "home" for the day. "It is almost like a mini National Day celebration with an extra perk because we get to eat local hawker food,” she said.

An assortment of local fares were served at Singapore Day 2017 in Melbourne. (Photo: Instagram/iamkazaa)

"Amazing" was how student Mohamad Hafiz Bin Abdul Kadir described the food and atmosphere. "It is an awesome feeling hanging out with other Singaporeans."