More than 60% of perfect IB scores from Singapore

SINGAPORE: The 1,849 students who took the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations in Singapore in November 2016 performed strongly, with 97.32 per cent passing and 57 scoring the maximum possible 45 points, according to the IB foundation.

In a press release, the IB foundation said that schools in the Asia Pacific will receive their students' results for the November 2016 exams on Wednesday (Jan 4).



Out of 94 perfect scores in the examinations globally for this session, 93 were from the Asia Pacific region. Singapore accounts for about 61 per cent of the perfect scores worldwide.





This is comparable to the island-state's performance in previous years. In the November 2015 examinations, 97.7 per cent of students passed and the 48 perfect scores from Singapore accounted for about 59 per cent of those who achieved the maximum marks.



The average total score in Singapore was 38.27, higher than the global average of 29.21 and the Asia Pacific average of 34.82.

More than 14,070 students worldwide took the November exams, up 15 per cent from the previous year. For the whole of 2016, 161,344 students received their IB diplomas, 6 per cent more than 2015.



Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate is a non-profit foundation, with more than 1.3 million IB students attending about 4,580 schools in 150 countries and territories. About 508 schools in the Asia Pacific offer the Diploma Programme.