More than 900 clinics to stay open during Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE: More than 900 clinics will be open from Jan 27 to 30 during the Chinese New Year festive period, said the Ministry of Health in a press release on Thursday (Jan 26).

The public may access the latest list of clinics and their operating hours through the MOH corporate website, MOH’s Directory of Licensed Healthcare Institutions, the Agency for Integrated Care’s (AIC) Singapore Silver Pages, the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) webpage and the MOH iHealthSg mobile application.

MOH added that those who feel unwell during the festivities should visit their General Practitioner or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are not life-threatening or serious.



The public should only seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Accident & Emergency (A&E) department for serious emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding, it said.

More information on conditions that would require a visit to the A&E department can be found on the Health Promotion Board’s website, the ministry added.