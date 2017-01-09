More than 98 per cent of local employees offered re-employment in 2015: Lim Swee Say

SINGAPORE: More than 98 per cent of local resident employees were offered re-employment upon reaching the age of 62 in 2015, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say on Monday (Jan 9).

Speaking in Parliament, he said this has contributed to the increase in the employment rate of local residents aged 55 to 64, to a high of 67.3 per cent in June 2016.

However, the unemployment rate for those aged 50 and above also went up from 2.1 per cent in Sep 2014 to 2.3 per cent in Sep 2016. There was also a corresponding rise in the long-term unemployment rate from 0.8 per cent to 1 per cent over the same period.

Mr Lim said the government will continue to provide extra support to encourage the employment of older workers. This includes the Special Employment Credit, which is a wage offset of up to 8 per cent of monthly wages for hiring Singaporean workers aged 55 and above who earn not more than S$4,000 a month. The government is also providing extra career and employment support to older workers under the Adapt and Grow initiative, he said.



"MOM will continue to work closely with our tripartite partners to extend support to all local jobseekers as we go through this period of economic transition,” he added.

The minister also said that 9 in 10 graduates of autonomous universities here found jobs within six months of the completion of their final examinations in 2015. This number is consistent with the previous three cohorts.

In a separate response, Mr Lim said the government makes a special effort to help older jobseekers and the long-term unemployed, and the outcome has been “encouraging”.

“Over the years, the profile of workers placed by our career centres has become more inclusive. The share of PMET placements has increased from 10 per cent in 2007 to 37 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, while the proportion of older workers aged 50 and above has increased from 29 per cent of 39 per cent over the same 10-year period,” he said.

“What is most encouraging is that 35 per cent of those who successfully found jobs in the first 9 months of 2016 were previously long-term unemployed for six months or more.”