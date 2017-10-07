More than S$100,000 worth of drugs seized, 3 arrested

SINGAPORE: Various illicit drugs worth about S$109,000 were seized in an operation on Friday (Oct 6), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). Three suspected drug offenders were also arrested.

Officers were deployed to the vicinity of Jelita Shopping Centre at Holland Road on Friday morning to observe two suspected drug traffickers, CNB said. The two men - a 41-year-old Singaporean and 26-year-old Malaysian - were seen meeting at the mall car park.



The Singaporean left in his vehicle and was arrested at Ghim Moh Link. Officers later recovered 435g of heroin and 213g of Ice on a pavement near Dover MRT station, where he had discarded them while trying to flee.

The Malaysian was arrested inside the shopping centre in possession of 128g of Ice and S$10,000 in cash.

CNB said another group of officers also raided the Singaporean's "hideout" at Race Course Road, where they found 265g of Ice, 12g of heroin, 50 Ecstasy tablets and 40 Erimin-5 tablets. His girlfriend, 33, had earlier been arrested in the area.



Investigations were ongoing, said CNB.

