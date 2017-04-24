More than S$220m spent on R&D in 2016: A*STAR

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: More than S$220 million was spent on research and development (R&D) in 2016, said the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) on Monday (Apr 24).

According to figures released during a media briefing, A*STAR said it undertook more than 1,700 projects with industry players, with more than half related to manufacturing.

And it is not stopping there. The agency is pushing ahead with plans to help the manufacturing sector transform operations. For instance, it will be establishing two model factories by the end of this year to showcase possibilities for manufacturers that want to upgrade their capabilities.

The model factories will exhibit Industry 4.0 initiatives, which involve the integration of digitalisation into manufacturing processes. One will be located at the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, while the other will be at the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology.

A*STAR said these platforms will allow companies to experience the latest manufacturing technologies first-hand in a learning environment, and added the factories will encourage collaboration with manufacturers to test-bed and develop innovations for their operations.

A*STAR hopes to reach out to 500 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the next five years with this initiative.

In addition, it aims to help an additional 400 Singapore firms over the next four years with its Operation and Technology Roadmapping programme. The programme helps companies plan their business expansion strategies with a customised step-by-step guide on adopting technologies, registering for patents and managing manpower.

A*STAR said that to date, it has worked with 240 local SMEs through the programme.