More thundery showers expected in first two weeks of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers can be expected in the first half of October, said the Meteorological Service in an advisory on Monday (Oct 2).

There will be thundery showers on six to eight days in the coming fortnight, the Met Service said. These will be mostly during the late morning and afternoon but may extend into the evening on a few days.

It added that between the pre-dawn hours and morning, widespread thundery showers and occasional gusty winds are expected on two or three days because of the passage of Sumatra squalls.

The rainfall for the first two weeks of October is expected to be above normal, according to the Met Service.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C. However, the temperature could reach around 34°C or fall to about 22°C on a few days.