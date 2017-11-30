More wet weather in first half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Wet and rainy weather is expected to continue in the first two weeks of December, the Meteorological Service said in a weather forecast on Thursday (Nov 30).

Short, moderate to heavy showers with thunder can be expected on five or six days in the afternoon and evening.

On one or two days, widespread thundery showers with occasional windy conditions in the early morning can also be expected, said the Met Service.

Around the second week of the fortnight, a monsoon surge could develop and bring a few days of cooler temperatures, windy conditions and heavy rain to Singapore.



Rainfall for the first fortnight of December is forecast to be well above normal, the Met Service said.



The daily maximum temperature for most days in the first half of December is likely to range between 31°C and 32°C.



However, a few rainy days during this period might drop the daily maximum and minimum temperatures to 29°C and 22°C respectively.



With the onset of the northeast monsoon, two to four episodes of monsoon surges can be expected from December to January, bringing prolonged, widespread rainfall that can last between two and five days, it added.