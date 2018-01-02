More wet weather in first half of January

SINGAPORE: Rainy weather is expected to continue in the first two weeks of January, the Meteorological Service said in a weather forecast on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Moderate and heavy showers with thunder can be expected on six to eight days in the afternoon. The showers and thunder could extend into the early evening on a few days, said the Met Service.

In the second week of January, a monsoon surge could develop and bring a few days of cooler temperatures, windy conditions and heavy rain to Singapore.

Rainfall for the first half of January is forecast to be above normal, the Met Service added.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 33°C in the day and from 23°C to 24°C at night.

