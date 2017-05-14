Mothers the 'pillars' of families: PM Lee in Mother's Day post

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wished all mothers and mothers-to-be a happy Mother's Day in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 14).

"Mothers are the pillars of our families, with one of the toughest jobs of all," he wrote.



Mr Lee noted that the roles of mothers have evolved: "Nowadays they raise children, build careers, care for elderly parents, or even become the sole parent in a family."



However, he said, "mothers’ unconditional love and support remain strong and steadfast".

The Prime Minister called for a celebration of mothers’ contributions as leaders, caregivers, providers, and role models.



"Take time today, and everyday, to show your mum how much she means to you!"





