Motorcycle trade association 'dismayed' at freeze in vehicle numbers

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association (SMCTA) has called for an urgent meeting with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), just days after the authority announced that the vehicle growth rate will be reduced to zero next year.



The freeze will affect cars that fall into Categories A and B, as well as motorcycles, from February 2018. The current vehicle growth rate is 0.25 per cent.

"The Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association is surprised and dismayed by the recent announcement on zero growth for (motorcycles)," said Mr Norman Lee, the association's honorary general secretary, in a statement.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the association hopes the meeting with LTA can take place next week, although no date has been set yet.



Mr Lee added it is hoped that at the minimum, the implementation of the halt in growth can be delayed.



For example, the growth rate for commercial vehicles will remain unaffected at 0.25 per cent, until the first quarter of 2021.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee also said his association has sought the help of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in light of the "serious effects to the Singapore motorcycle ecosystem".



In announcing the new move on Monday, LTA said the vehicle growth rate reduction is part of Government efforts to steer Singapore towards becoming a car-lite society.



"SMCTA continues in its belief that motorcycles can be a viable and complementary alternative means of transportation under the car-lite ideal for Singapore and this is supported by international studies," said Mr Lee.



He noted the motorcycle industry has been impacted by other policy changes this year and there are concerns the industry may shrink.



In February this year, the Government announced that the flat Additional Registration Fee (ARF) rate of 15 per cent for motorcycles would be replaced with a tiered structure.



While the fee rate for motorcycles with an Open Market Value (OMV) of up to S$5,000 remained at 15 per cent, this went up to 50 per cent for the next S$5,000 of motorcycle OMV, and 100 per cent for motorcycles with OMV beyond S$10,000.