Motorcyclist dies after accident along PIE on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a car along PIE near Dunearn Road exit on Tuesday morning (Aug 8), authorities said.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 7.25am, and sent an ambulance there. A male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, it added.

Police said separately that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle, and the 31-year-old motorcyclist was lying motionless before the paramedics pronounced him dead. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that there was a wooden plank on the road, and the motorcyclist hit the plank, lost control of his bike and was flung over the central divider to the other side of the expressway. He was then hit by the car.



