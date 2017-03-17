Motorcyclist dies after being hit by loose tyre along KJE

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Thursday afternoon (Mar 16).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist was hit by a wheel that had come loose from a trailer travelling on the opposite side of the expressway. The impact had caused the motorcycle to skid.

Police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred before the Sungei Tengah exit towards Bukit Timah Expressway, at about 3.50pm. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around the same time, after which it dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

Police said in a Facebook post at around 6pm that there was heavy traffic along KJE, where the accident had occurred. Two right lanes were closed to traffic, it said, adding that motorists should avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Traffic was backed up to the Pan Island Expressway entrance, according to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). LTA said in a separate tweet that the congestion was over by about 8pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.