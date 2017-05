SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist died on early Monday morning (May 22) following an accident involving a tipper truck in Pasir Panjang, according to police.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred along Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Drive, at about 5.45am on Monday. The motorcyclist was a 30-year-old man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police investigations are ongoing.