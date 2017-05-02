Motorcyclist dies in accident with tipper truck along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday morning (May 2) after a multi-vehicle accident along Upper Thomson Road.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control of his bike and fell, before he was run over by a tipper truck. According to the police, a car was also involved in the accident.

This happened along the stretch of Upper Thomson Road after Jalan Todak, towards Lornie Road. Police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.47am and the victim was pronounced dead at scene by paramedics.

The accident caused traffic congestion for several hours, with the jam stretching to the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at one point, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on its Twitter page.



In an update at 10.30am, LTA said that the accident had caused congestion till Sin Ming Avenue. Police investigations are ongoing.