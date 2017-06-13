Motorcyclist helps elderly man stranded on PIE after he misses bus stop

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist in Singapore has won praise online after he stopped to pick up an elderly man stranded in the middle of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

This happened on Monday afternoon (Jun 12) and the incident was captured on the helmet camera of the motorcyclist, Mohd Elfie Mohd Amin, who posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday.



"Got myself a new helmet camera yesterday and half hour later, it captured this. I'm not sure if it's a blessing in disguise or if he's lucky to see me. But I do know that I have to share this here," he wrote.

The video showed the elderly man standing in the middle of the expressway, on a chevron divider at the exit to Jalan Eunos, with some plastic bags by his feet.

Mr Elfie was heard asking the man where he was going, before saying: "It is very dangerous for you to walk here. I will send you."

According to his Facebook post, the man had missed his stop on the bus. He tried to walk towards an overhead bridge to get to his daughter-in-law's home, but ended up walking onto the expressway instead.

Mr Elfie's post has chalked up more than 1,700 shares and 89,000 views as of 5pm on Tuesday, about five hours after it was put up. Many Facebook users called him a kind soul and praised him for being "a great example".

Mr Elfie said he hoped that by sharing the incident, more people could be encouraged to help others.



"Do good and good will come to you. Ramadhan Kareem everyone," he wrote.