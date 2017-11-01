Motorcyclist injured after collision on Alexandra Road

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided on Alexandra Road on Wednesday morning (Nov 1).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident at around 11am at 378 Alexandra Road. It dispatched an ambulance, which took the man to the National University Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Dashcam footage appeared to show the motorcyclist running a red light at a junction before colliding with a car and being thrown from his motorcycle.

In a tweet at 11.23am, the Land Transport Authority warned of an accident on Alexandra Road towards the Ayer-Rajah Expressway after Royal Road, and told motorists to avoid the right lane.

Accident on Alexandra Road (towards AYE) after Royal Road. Avoid right lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 1, 2017





Advertisement